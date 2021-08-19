Owner inspiration? Kevin Durant greets Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union fans ahead of big win 

“You want to impress your owners any time they’re in the building. There’s a little bit extra — Jay Sugarman is here, Richie Leibovitch, Richie Graham, Kevin Durant, who just maybe happens to be the best basketball player in the planet. Yeah, you want to play better for them, for sure,” Curtin said after the match. “He’s a great person, first and foremost, a great owner and he really has been involved in making a point of talking to all of our guys before the game and wish them luck. It adds a little something extra when the best basketball player in the planet is in the building — sorry LeBron.”