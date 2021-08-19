Owner inspiration? Kevin Durant greets Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union fans ahead of big win 

Apparently all it took was the presence of Kevin Durant to get the Philadelphia Union their biggest win of the season.
The NBA legend, who owns an ownership stake in the Union, was in the house at Subaru Park Wednesday night to see Philadelphia defeat New York City FC, 1-0.
Durant greeted fans outside the stadium, including the Sons of Ben.
And then he met with Union coach Jim Curtin before the match.
“You want to impress your owners any time they’re in the building. There’s a little bit extra — Jay Sugarman is here, Richie Leibovitch, Richie Graham, Kevin Durant, who just maybe happens to be the best basketball player in the planet. Yeah, you want to play better for them, for sure,” Curtin said after the match. “He’s a great person, first and foremost, a great owner and he really has been involved in making a point of talking to all of our guys before the game and wish them luck. It adds a little something extra when the best basketball player in the planet is in the building — sorry LeBron.”
Durant can be excused for not being around Subaru Park more this summer. He was busy winning a gold medal — his third — at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring 29 points in the 87-82 win over France.
The Brooklyn Nets star purchased a five percent ownership stake in the Union last June.