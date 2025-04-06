Rocket man: Dean Smith ignites Charlotte FC second-half comeback

Most coaches have their particular style of stern rebuke required to shake an underperforming team out of the doldrums before it’s too late, most commonly delivered at high volume in the locker room at halftime.

That helped spark a dramatic comeback, The Crown rallying from a 1-0 deficit to snatch a 2-1 victory via late goals from Wilfried Zaha and substitute Idan Toklomati that extend Charlotte’s home record to an MLS-best 4W-0L-0D and nudge CLTFC into second place, at least for a few hours, in both the East and Supporters’ Shield standings.

“First half was like watching a testimonial game. The second half, we actually came to play,” Smith told reporters in his postgame press conference. “I had to give them a little bit of a rocket at halftime, and they came out refreshed.”

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson’s version was dubbed “the hairdryer treatment” at Manchester United; on Saturday, we learned Charlotte FC ’s Dean Smith prefers a more galactic metaphor for the angry dressing-down he delivered after his team’s poor start to their clash with Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium.

"It was massive"

It’s a result that seemed quite unlikely for most of the afternoon. Despite plenty to play for against a resurgent opponent with whom they were deadlocked in the Eastern Conference standings at the start of Matchday 7, The Crown sleepwalked through the game’s opening half-hour and deservingly found themselves down 1-0 via NSH’s well-crafted goal from Hany Mukhtar.

“I like the fact that it shows character. I just didn't like the first 32 minutes. I thought we were too passive in general terms,” Smith said of his side’s rally. “We can't be that. We have to be on it every game. If you're not, you get found out.”

With unseasonably warm weather in North Carolina pushing the heat index north of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, hydration breaks were in effect, and Smith and his staff took advantage of one shortly afterward to adjust their team’s shape and approach to possession buildups.

But there were still heated exchanges at the intermission, with Smith not the only one to raise his voice.

“First half, we didn't get near them; the intensity wasn't there,” said Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood.

“The gaffer changed a few things at halftime, a few things were said. And that shows where we are as a group. There was heavy words said between a lot of us, and yeah, it shows the character we've got now. We're not even playing at our best, and I think we're just standing second in the league.