Rivalry Week: Who has the most to lose in Matchday 12?

With Rivalry Week starting this weekend, several teams across MLS will have the chance to battle some of their most hated opponents. Who has the most to lose from this weekend’s clashes?

Take a deep inhale through your nose. Do you smell that? You do? Good. That’s the smell of rivalry. I bet you didn’t know rivalry had a smell. Well, now you do. It smells like that.

MOST TO LOSE: Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Let’s be honest for a minute: CF Montréal, after losing their coach and several key players, had low expectations coming into 2023. Even with three straight wins and Bryce Duke improving their attack, there are plenty of questions about their ability to climb the Eastern Conference table.

But out of these two teams, it’s Toronto FC – fresh off a loss to Montréal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals Tuesday – who have the most to lose in the latest Canadian Classique (and in this season overall).

Bob Bradley’s team has some big problems on their hands. They’re currently 13th in the East, two spots below Montréal. They’re yet to put together two consecutive positive performances in 2023. They lack proven MLS depth, which was supposed to matter less with two genuine attacking stars in the frontline. But Lorenzo Insigne, one of those stars who makes more money than any other player in the league, looks sluggish and isn’t producing.

Per TruMedia, Insigne is getting nine more touches per 90 minutes this year than he did last year, but all nine of them are coming outside of the final third. He loses patience with his teammates, so he drops deeper. But when he drops deeper, he’s no longer in goal-dangerous areas, which has led to his xA dropping from 0.28 per 90 to 0.18 from last year to this year.

As a whole, Toronto have spent less time in the final third this year than last year. That could be due to injuries to key starters leaving the ball progression to under-qualified backups, or it could boil down to Insigne’s lack of discipline. Or it could be a bit of both. Either way, signing Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi propped open Toronto’s trophy window. As things stand, it certainly doesn’t look like they’re prepared to hop through that open window any time soon.