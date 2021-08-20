Rivalry Name Power Rankings: The best (and worst) MLS derby titles

The Rocky Mountain Cup at least has the guts to separate itself from the boring geographic names. And it has the common sense to actually, you know, make sense. Denver is certainly in the Rocky Mountains and Salt Lake City has mountains that are rocky near it, although there appears to be some intense debate about whether or not the nearby Wasatch Range of mountains is actually a part of the Rockies or, in fact, on the eastern edge of the Basin and Range region instead. That may never be truly solved, but I assure you the discourse itself is so deeply enthralling that it almost seems like the fun would end if we ever made a final decision.