Rivalry between MLS & Liga MX? All-Star coach Bob Bradley sure thinks so

“Anything that goes on between Mexico and the US is a rivalry,” Bradley said.

But – and of course there’s a but – it means something more.

“The idea of putting the best of MLS versus the best of Liga MX is fantastic,” Bradley told media on Monday as festivities ramp up. “It’s all about the fans. It’s about having really good players on the field in a great atmosphere and letting the fans enjoy it.”

For one, MLS All-Star head coach Bob Bradley is excited for Wednesday's game at Banc of California Stadium (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

The MLS All-Stars will soon host the Liga MX All-Stars as competition and partnership continue to increase between the leagues – and that's beyond their Concacaf Champions League , Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup matchups.

LOS ANGELES – It may be happening a year later than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new era of the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is officially set. Perhaps it's fitting that the stars aligned in Hollywood.

Bradley, who was named LAFC's inaugural head coach ahead of their 2017 expansion season, knows all about the rivalry between the two leagues and the United States and Mexico national teams.

On the domestic side, Bradley led LAFC to the CCL final in 2020, falling painfully short of becoming the first MLS team to win the competition's modern iteration with a 2-1 loss to Tigres UANL. Before that, he enjoyed a successful run as USMNT head coach with a number of unforgettable clashes against El Tri.

“For me, the first experiences were with the national team. Those are the games you remember forever,” Bradley said. “All the matches, the atmosphere in the stadiums and what it’s like to go to [Estadio] Azteca. Now when we start to have more competitions… when you throw in the new events, it adds to the rivalry. The most important thing in these kinds of games is that it produces excitement for the fans. It’s got to be fun, it’s got to be great players on the field who show what they’re all about and turn it into a really good game.”

There will be plenty of talent on both sides. Stars like Nani, Gustavo Bou and Walker Zimmerman will line up opposite Rogelio Funes Mori, Memo Ochoa and Jonathan Rodriguez.

The MLS All-Stars will be led by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, who was voted captain. Roldan feels a similar competitive nature in the event as Bradley.