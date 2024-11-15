Ricardo Pepi puts USMNT in front of Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals

Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match at the helm of the US men's national team ended with a 1-0 win over Jamaica in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica.

The match got off to a lively start, as Ricardo Pepi scored an opening goal and Matt Turner denied a Jamaica penalty kick in the first 15 minutes.

Pepi struck in the fifth minute off a breakaway finish past Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake assisted by Christian Pulisic, while Turner conceded a penalty before denying Jamaica's Demarai Gray from the spot in the 14th minute.

The early goal turned out to be the difference, as the USMNT maintained the 1-0 aggregate lead they'll now take into Leg 2 of the quarterfinals series, which will see the Yanks return home to host at St. Louis CITY SC's Energizer Park on Monday.

Goals