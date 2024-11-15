Ricardo Pepi puts USMNT in front of Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals

Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match at the helm of the US men's national team ended with a 1-0 win over Jamaica in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica.
The match got off to a lively start, as Ricardo Pepi scored an opening goal and Matt Turner denied a Jamaica penalty kick in the first 15 minutes.
Pepi struck in the fifth minute off a breakaway finish past Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake assisted by Christian Pulisic, while Turner conceded a penalty before denying Jamaica's Demarai Gray from the spot in the 14th minute.
The early goal turned out to be the difference, as the USMNT maintained the 1-0 aggregate lead they'll now take into Leg 2 of the quarterfinals series, which will see the Yanks return home to host at St. Louis CITY SC's Energizer Park on Monday.
Goals
- 5' - USA - Ricardo Pepi | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After commencing his USMNT tenure with a pair of October friendlies that had mixed results, Pochettino's first Nations League match was a promising one. The Argentine manager hit on his first big lineup decision, as Pepi rewarded him with the go-ahead goal after getting the nod due to an injury-ravaged striker group.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Could Pepi get back in the mix as the USMNT's first-choice No. 9? He's off to a good start making a case.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: After committing the foul that conceded Jamaica's early spot-kick, Turner atoned for it immediately with the save that preserved the USMNT's lead.
Next Up
- USA: Monday, Nov. 18 vs. Jamaica | 8 pm ET | Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Leg 2
- JAM: Monday, Nov. 18 at USA | 8 pm ET | Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Leg 2