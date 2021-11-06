Revs' goalkeeper Matt Turner talks Shield celebration, preparation for playoffs

It promises to be a festive occasion, with Revs set to finally hoist the Shield trophy in front of their home fans for the first time, with one last chance to bask in the glow of their record-breaking season before the focus turns to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Standout goalkeeper Matt Turner, one of the most crucial players to all of this year's success, joined the latest episode of Extratime, discussing the milestone moment for the club and the preparation for what lies ahead.

"[The Shield is] a great trophy," Turner told co-hosts Andrew Wiebe and David Gass. "I think it's a great trophy for this league and it really speaks to consistency throughout the season, and it's an important one for our supporters. So, we've had more subdued celebrations, but this Sunday's looking like it's going to be a great day between us and the fans and celebrating the Shield and all that.