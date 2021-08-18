Revs announce signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution have announced the signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and Unified Sports partners to the 2021 New England Revolution Unified Team, the club's program that seeks to leverage the power of sports to promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition.

The signings were made in partnership with Arbella Insurance, which is donating $35,000 to Special Olympics Massachusetts. Representatives from Arbella will be on hand for the Revs' Wednesday night match at Gillette Stadium against D.C. United (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) to present Special Olympics Massachusetts with the donation. The 2021 Revolution Unified Team will also be recognized as the Heroes of the Match on Wednesday night.

“We are thrilled to join together with Special Olympics Massachusetts and Arbella Insurance to celebrate the seventh year of the New England Revolution Unified Team,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said in a release. “The Revolution take tremendous pride in welcoming these talented and inspiring athletes and Unified Sports partners to our club. We look forward to seeing the Revs Unified Team back on the Gillette Stadium pitch in September.”

The 12 members of the 2021 Revolution Unified Team signed their contracts on Tuesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. They were welcomed to the club by Bilello, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft and Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

Play Unified soccer returns to Gillette Stadium on September 18 when the Revolution Unified Team hosts the Andover Stars Unified Team following New England’s regular-season match against the Columbus Crew.

“After a year away from the pitch, we are excited to be back in Foxboro celebrating inclusion through soccer. Special Olympics Massachusetts is so thankful to the New England Revolution for sticking with us throughout the past 18 months and working diligently to bring a Revs Unified Team to Gillette in 2021,” president and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts Mary Beth McMahon said. “And to our dedicated partner, Arbella Insurance, who have stepped up time and time again, thank you for your sponsorship of this year’s Unified Team and season. The Special Olympics Athletes, Unified Partners, and coaching staff are thrilled to be able to showcase their skills in front of the Fort again this September.”

New England Revolution

Advertising

Related Stories

Supporters' Shield leaders New England driven by "winning culture"
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 19's action
Tajon Buchanan hailed after homecoming goal at Toronto FC: "He has a huge upside"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Jamiro Monteiro rejoins Philadelphia Union, available for selection against NYCFC

Jamiro Monteiro rejoins Philadelphia Union, available for selection against NYCFC
Community outreach events during MLS All-Star Week

Community outreach events during MLS All-Star Week
Fond farewell? Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi explain expensive prank on Gianluca Busio
The Call Up

Fond farewell? Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi explain expensive prank on Gianluca Busio
Revs announce signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes

Revs announce signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes
"It's us together": Atlanta United near end of Rob Valentino era

"It's us together": Atlanta United near end of Rob Valentino era
Seattle Sounders' Jimmy Medranda wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 19
Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders' Jimmy Medranda wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 19
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Tajon Buchanan, New England Revolution - 53rd minute
0:44

GOAL: Tajon Buchanan, New England Revolution - 53rd minute
GOAL: Francisco Calvo, Chicago Fire FC - 40th minute
0:47

GOAL: Francisco Calvo, Chicago Fire FC - 40th minute
GOAL: Thomas McNamara, New England Revolution - 49th minute
0:56

GOAL: Thomas McNamara, New England Revolution - 49th minute
VIDEO REVIEW: Liam Fraser Penalty Incident, Columbus Crew - 7th minute
1:02

VIDEO REVIEW: Liam Fraser Penalty Incident, Columbus Crew - 7th minute
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.