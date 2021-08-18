Revs announce signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes

The New England Revolution have announced the signing of 12 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and Unified Sports partners to the 2021 New England Revolution Unified Team, the club's program that seeks to leverage the power of sports to promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition.
The signings were made in partnership with Arbella Insurance, which is donating $35,000 to Special Olympics Massachusetts. Representatives from Arbella will be on hand for the Revs' Wednesday night match at Gillette Stadium against D.C. United (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) to present Special Olympics Massachusetts with the donation. The 2021 Revolution Unified Team will also be recognized as the Heroes of the Match on Wednesday night.
“We are thrilled to join together with Special Olympics Massachusetts and Arbella Insurance to celebrate the seventh year of the New England Revolution Unified Team,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said in a release. “The Revolution take tremendous pride in welcoming these talented and inspiring athletes and Unified Sports partners to our club. We look forward to seeing the Revs Unified Team back on the Gillette Stadium pitch in September.”
The 12 members of the 2021 Revolution Unified Team signed their contracts on Tuesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. They were welcomed to the club by Bilello, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft and Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.
Play Unified soccer returns to Gillette Stadium on September 18 when the Revolution Unified Team hosts the Andover Stars Unified Team following New England’s regular-season match against the Columbus Crew.
“After a year away from the pitch, we are excited to be back in Foxboro celebrating inclusion through soccer. Special Olympics Massachusetts is so thankful to the New England Revolution for sticking with us throughout the past 18 months and working diligently to bring a Revs Unified Team to Gillette in 2021,” president and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts Mary Beth McMahon said. “And to our dedicated partner, Arbella Insurance, who have stepped up time and time again, thank you for your sponsorship of this year’s Unified Team and season. The Special Olympics Athletes, Unified Partners, and coaching staff are thrilled to be able to showcase their skills in front of the Fort again this September.”