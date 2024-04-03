Revolution fall to Club América in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

The New England Revolution ’s Concacaf Champions Cup campaign hangs by a thread after losing 4-0 at Gillette Stadium to Liga MX powerhouse Club América in Tuesday night's quarterfinal first leg.

Caleb Porter’s side must now pull off a historic result next week at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca in order to face the winner of the Herediano-Pachuca quarterfinal series later this month in the semifinals.

América, the current 2024 Clausura leaders, opened the score at the 16-minute mark when Henry Martín slotted a spinning finish after a well-worked team build-up. USMNT winger Alejandro Zendejas (24’) soon followed with a highlight-reel effort of his own, and Las Águilas were rolling.