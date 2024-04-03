Revolution fall to Club América in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

The New England Revolution’s Concacaf Champions Cup campaign hangs by a thread after losing 4-0 at Gillette Stadium to Liga MX powerhouse Club América in Tuesday night's quarterfinal first leg.
Caleb Porter’s side must now pull off a historic result next week at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca in order to face the winner of the Herediano-Pachuca quarterfinal series later this month in the semifinals.
América, the current 2024 Clausura leaders, opened the score at the 16-minute mark when Henry Martín slotted a spinning finish after a well-worked team build-up. USMNT winger Alejandro Zendejas (24’) soon followed with a highlight-reel effort of his own, and Las Águilas were rolling.
Cristian Calderón added to América's lead in the 64th minute, while former LAFC Young DP Brian Rodríguez officially made it a four-goal deficit the Revs must overcome next week in Mexico City.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: On paper, a showdown between the Liga MX leaders and Major League Soccer’s last-place team is a mismatch. And so it was on the Gillette Stadium pitch as well, as Las Águilas took control with four goals that all but sealed the series. Winless in MLS play heading into Saturday's Matchday 8 game at home against Charlotte FC, the Revs may now want to shift their focus primarily on the league at this point.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Club América flexed their collective muscle with a well-worked opener, setting the tone just over a quarter of an hour into it. They never looked back.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Martín (1g/1a) broke the ice in style and then threaded a nice pass that allowed Zendajas to do his thing eight minutes later.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, April 6 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- AME: Saturday, April 6 at Santos Laguna (11 pm ET) | Liga MX Clausura