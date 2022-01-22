Transfer Tracker

Reports: LA Galaxy chasing Brazilian winger Douglas Costa

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

The LA Galaxy are in negotiations with Brazilian international winger Douglas Costa, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan with Gremio from Italian powerhouse side Juventus, but Gremio are reportedly looking to cut finances after being relegated to Brazil's Serie B. And Costa, according to ESPN, is close to terminating that loan.

Kevin Baxter of the LA Times has also noted "it's pointing in that direction" when writing about a possible Galaxy move for Costa.

Costa began his professional career with Gremio in 2008 and went on to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and Juventus, scoring 68 goals with 101 assists in 461 career appearances.

For Brazil, Costa has been capped 31 times since making his debut in 2014, scoring three goals. He was on the squad that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In recent days, the Galaxy have re-signed veteran midfielder Victor Vazquez and traded for midfielder Mark Delgado. They also have a vacant Designated Player spot after the departure of midfielder Jonathan dos Santos following the 2021 season.

LA are entering their second season under head coach Greg Vanney after narrowly missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

