Reports: Club America eye move for USMNT, DC United attacker Paul Arriola

As MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert also reported , there is increased interest in Arriola from clubs on both sides of Leagues Cup.

Club America are nearing a deal to bring D.C. United and US men's national team winger Paul Arriola back to Liga MX, according to numerous reports out of Mexico.

The 26-year-old is entering his sixth season with D.C. United after signing as a Designated Player from Liga MX's Club Tijuana in 2017. He has 20 goals and 16 assists in 89 MLS regular-season appearances, with injuries limiting his minutes the last two years.

Arriola began his professional career with Xolos, where he scored nine goals and recorded three assists in 108 total appearances.

Arriola has also earned 42 USMNT caps, scoring eight times, and was part of the squad that defeated Mexico to win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup last summer.

A year ago, D.C. United sent Arriola on loan to English Championship side Swansea City. But that move was cut short when the winger suffered a quadriceps injury.