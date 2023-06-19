Transfer Tracker

Reports: Charlotte FC to sign Scott Arfield after Rangers exit

Jonathan Sigal

Charlotte FC are poised to kick off their summer transfer dealings by adding midfielder Scott Arfield on a free move, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge.

Arfield, 34, is coming off five seasons at Rangers FC and would join a midfield group that includes Ashley Westwood, Derrick Jones and Brandt Bronico. While at the Scottish Premiership powerhouse club, Arfield helped them finish as Europa League finalists in 2021-22.

In a professional career spanning Falkirk, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and Rangers, Arfield has 89 goals and 42 assists in 661 appearances. Arfield had previously exclusively played in the United Kingdom, overlapping as Westwood’s teammate at Burnley. 

The Scotland-born midfield also represents Canada internationally, leading to two goals in 19 appearances. He last represented Les Rouges during the 2019 Concacaf Nations League.

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 5 to Aug. 2, allowing teams to add players and formally register them for competition. Charlotte, at the halfway point of their second MLS season, sit 10th in the Eastern Conference table while chasing their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

