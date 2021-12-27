Transfer Tracker

Report: Watford inquire about move for Atlanta defender George Bello

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Atlanta United and US men's national team defender George Bello is on the radar of English Premier League side Watford, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The 19-year-old has evidently caught the eye of new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri, who is reportedly aiming to add some reinforcements in defense, with Bello representing one option for a potential transfer.

Bello has been the subject of speculation regarding an overseas move throughout the 2021 campaign and into the offseason after a breakout season with the Five Stripes.

The homegrown left back emerged as one of the league's best young defenders, starting 26 of his 29 appearances for Atlanta last year, recording one goal and three assists across 2,433 minutes. He parlayed that strong form at the club level into a breakthrough for the USMNT, picking up his first six senior caps.

Atlanta have at least one viable insurance policy for Bello's potential exit in Andrew Gutman, who spent the 2021 season with the New York Red Bulls on an intra-MLS loan, which has since expired. Gutman is a proven contributor at the MLS level, coming off a strong campaign for RBNY that saw him start 22 games.

