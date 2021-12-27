Report: Watford inquire about move for Atlanta defender George Bello

The 19-year-old has evidently caught the eye of new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri, who is reportedly aiming to add some reinforcements in defense, with Bello representing one option for a potential transfer.

First solid reporting on a potential move for George Bello comes via The Telegraph. Watford’s Claudio Ranieri has reportedly expressed an interest to bring in the American left back. https://t.co/qfwbwuajwg

Bello has been the subject of speculation regarding an overseas move throughout the 2021 campaign and into the offseason after a breakout season with the Five Stripes.

The homegrown left back emerged as one of the league's best young defenders, starting 26 of his 29 appearances for Atlanta last year, recording one goal and three assists across 2,433 minutes. He parlayed that strong form at the club level into a breakthrough for the USMNT, picking up his first six senior caps.