Report: Unnamed MLS clubs pursuing Club America striker Nicolas Castillo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
An ESPN Mexico report published Monday night said Club América striker Nicolás Castillo may be on the move, with both MLS and South American clubs interested in the 28-year-old Chilean international.
The report contended the Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, and NYCFC had expressed interest in Castillo previously, but the potential MLS suitors this go-around were "unnamed." The article also noted Castillo is currently one of the highest-paid players on the Aguilas roster, and the Mexico City-based club "are only willing to cover 30 percent of the attacker's salary if he goes out on loan."
That could take some of the Chilean and Brazilan teams interested in him out of contention.
Castillo has been with América since 2019, and as the article noted, he suffered a thrombosis in January 2020 which could present a concern for teams investigating his availability and gauging his fitness. In 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Benfica after two stellar seasons at Pumas UNAM (where he netted 26 goals in 45 total appearances), then returned to Liga MX eight months later on a multi-million dollar transfer deal.
During his pro career, which started at Universidad Católica in Chile's capital, he's also played from Club Brugge, Mainz 05, and Frosinone.