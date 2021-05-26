Report: Unnamed MLS clubs pursuing Club America striker Nicolas Castillo

An ESPN Mexico report published Monday night said Club América striker Nicolás Castillo may be on the move, with both MLS and South American clubs interested in the 28-year-old Chilean international.

The report contended the Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, and NYCFC had expressed interest in Castillo previously, but the potential MLS suitors this go-around were "unnamed." The article also noted Castillo is currently one of the highest-paid players on the Aguilas roster, and the Mexico City-based club "are only willing to cover 30 percent of the attacker's salary if he goes out on loan."