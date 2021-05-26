Transfer Tracker

Report: Unnamed MLS clubs pursuing Club America striker Nicolas Castillo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

nicolas-castillo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

An ESPN Mexico report published Monday night said Club América striker Nicolás Castillo may be on the move, with both MLS and South American clubs interested in the 28-year-old Chilean international.

The report contended the Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, and NYCFC had expressed interest in Castillo previously, but the potential MLS suitors this go-around were "unnamed." The article also noted Castillo is currently one of the highest-paid players on the Aguilas roster, and the Mexico City-based club "are only willing to cover 30 percent of the attacker's salary if he goes out on loan."

That could take some of the Chilean and Brazilan teams interested in him out of contention.

Castillo has been with América since 2019, and as the article noted, he suffered a thrombosis in January 2020 which could present a concern for teams investigating his availability and gauging his fitness. In 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Benfica after two stellar seasons at Pumas UNAM (where he netted 26 goals in 45 total appearances), then returned to Liga MX eight months later on a multi-million dollar transfer deal.

During his pro career, which started at Universidad Católica in Chile's capital, he's also played from Club Brugge, Mainz 05, and Frosinone.

Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers New York City FC New York Red Bulls

US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open

Ranking the top 5 MLS exports in Europe this season
MLS MVP Power Rankings: Who leads the race after the first six weeks?

Warren Creavalle's Design FC students to have social-justice jerseys featured in FIFA 21

Where Seattle Sounders' hot start ranks among the best in MLS history

