Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo

But there could be a financial maze Toronto need to navigate, with Santos reportedly owing back payments to Chilean club Huachipato upon acquiring Soteldo in 2019. In other words, the path to MLS could have a hurdle or two to clear.

As their stories outline, the Reds would then acquire 75% of the 23-year-old’s rights and likely use their open Designated Player slot on him. Toronto’s other two DPs are attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo , the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, and forward Jozy Altidore .

Toronto FC have submitted a $6 million offer for Santos and Venezuela national team winger Yeferson Soteldo, according to reports from Brazilian outlets Globo Esporte and A Tribuna , as well as South American journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Bill Manning told us @onesoccer this week that #TFCLive was honing in on a DP target. Now reports in Brazil that they’ve made an offer for Santos’ Venezuelan, Giovinco-sized left winger Yeferson Soteldo. https://t.co/D8mMY2Iabh

Since landing at the Brazilian Serie A side, Soteldo has 18 goals and 16 assists in 85 matches across all competitions. He also has three goals and three assists in 25 Copa Libertadores matches, reaching that combined point via Santos and previous stops at Venezuelan side Zamora and Universidad de Chile (loan).

On the international stage, Soteldo has one goal and three assists in 19 appearances for La Vinotinto. He featured at Copa America 2019 and is part of Venezuela’s current World Cup qualifying ambitions in the Conmebol region.