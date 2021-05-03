Report: Toronto FC to acquire Kemar Lawrence from RSC Anderlecht

According to Josh Kloke, Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, Toronto have acquired former New York Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence from RSC Anderlecht.

Lawrence, 28, joined Anderlecht from the New York Red Bulls in January of last year. He's made 17 appearances with the Belgian club in little more than a year in Europe. He had previously spent five seasons with the Red Bulls and was regarded among the league's best left backs. He made 118 total MLS appearances, adding five goals and 10 assists. Known for his explosive pace up and down the left flank, Lawrence picked up the nickname "taxi" and won two Supporters' Shields during his time with RBNY.

The defender also has 60 appearances with the Jamaican national team.

Lawrence would be another high-profile addition for Toronto, who acquired Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo last week from Santos as a Designated Player. The club had a need for a natural left back, with right back Auro making a few starts on the left flank at the beginning of the season for Toronto, while veteran Justin Morrow has also earned minutes at the position.

The move would also reunite Lawrence with former Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas and former GM Ali Curtis in Toronto. Armas was an assistant under Jesse Marsch with the Red Bulls from 2015-18 before taking over as head coach during the 2018 season when Marsch departed for Europe. Curtis originally acquired Lawrence for RBNY in 2015 while he served as sporting director.