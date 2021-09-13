Transfer Tracker

Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Is Italy the next stop on the Ricardo Pepi hype train?

Reporter Fabrizio Romano, an expert on all transfer-related items, especially concerning Serie A, said an unnamed club’s president wanted to sign Pepi in January.

“I want to sign Ricardo Pepi. I have to find a way and I want to sign this boy,” Romano said the conversation went, as he detailed on the CBS Sports Que Golazo podcast. “Remember this name because this boy is incredible. And I said let’s see what happens then. They had no chance to sign Pepi on deadline day, but Italian clubs are already looking for him. So maybe, sorry Dallas fans, enjoy the player, but I think his future will be in Europe because this boy is really interesting.”

Pepi is enjoying a meteoric rise in MLS this year. The 18-year-old homegrown has cemented his starting role with FC Dallas, scoring 12 goals and two assists across 22 appearances (17 starts).

He also converted the decisive penalty kick in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and scored during his debut for the US men’s national team, a critical 4-1 win at Honduras in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

Should Pepi go to Italy, he’d join Tanner Tessmann (Venezia) and Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma) among a host of former FC Dallas players scooped up by European suitors. Of course, FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie (Juventus) is another big name in Serie A.

Transfer Tracker Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls sign AJ Marcucci, Omar Sowe from USL team
Austin FC sign Owen Wolff as first homegrown in club history
LAFC sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Heber poised for New York City FC return after torn ACL

Heber poised for New York City FC return after torn ACL
LAFC forward Cristian Arango named Week 24 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

LAFC forward Cristian Arango named Week 24 MLS Player of the Week
"Completely unacceptable": Austin FC's Josh Wolff doesn't hold back after latest defeat

"Completely unacceptable": Austin FC's Josh Wolff doesn't hold back after latest defeat
MVP contender? Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is "achieving his true potential"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MVP contender? Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is "achieving his true potential"
Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 
Transfer Tracker

Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United make a statement in Week 24

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United make a statement in Week 24
More News
Video
Video
Correct red card for NYCFC's Alfredo Morales? Late PK drama in Montréal vs. Nashville
5:34
Instant Replay

Correct red card for NYCFC's Alfredo Morales? Late PK drama in Montréal vs. Nashville
Week 24 rewind! Review Show explains it all
26:11

Week 24 rewind! Review Show explains it all
FIRST CLASS FINISHES! Which is your pick for Week 24 Goal of the Week?
1:47

FIRST CLASS FINISHES! Which is your pick for Week 24 Goal of the Week?
Watch Every MLS Goal from Week 24
18:49

Watch Every MLS Goal from Week 24
More Video