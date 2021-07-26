Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg

Austin have struggled in attack during their expansion campaign, getting shut out in eight of their last 10 matches.

They opened the season with Danny Hoesen as their starting striker, who didn't score in five matches before suffering a long-term injury. Meanwhile, backup Aaron Schoenfeld is yet to make his debut with the club due to injuries. They acquired Senegalese forward Moussa Djitte from French side Grenoble, but he's yet to be available for selection as he awaits his paperwork and visa to come through.