Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Could Austin FC be lining up a big-time acquisition up top?

Austin have been linked with Argentine striker Sebastian Driussi, who was last with Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg. On Monday, Zenit officially announced Driussi would be leaving the club, but didn't say where he was heading.

Driussi, 25, broke through at River Plate before joining Zenit in 2017 for a reported $17 million deal. He had 24 goals and 22 assists in 138 appearances with Zenit after 27 goals and eight assists with River Plate.

His best seasons as a pro came in 2017 with River Plate, when he scored 18 goals in 29 matches, then in 2018-19 with Zenit, when he recorded 10 goals and eight assists across 27 appearances.

South American reporter Cesar Luis Merlo are among those reporting Driussi will sign for Austin.

Austin have struggled in attack during their expansion campaign, getting shut out in eight of their last 10 matches.

They opened the season with Danny Hoesen as their starting striker, who didn't score in five matches before suffering a long-term injury. Meanwhile, backup Aaron Schoenfeld is yet to make his debut with the club due to injuries. They acquired Senegalese forward Moussa Djitte from French side Grenoble, but he's yet to be available for selection as he awaits his paperwork and visa to come through.

Driussi was capped extensively for Argentine youth national teams, though is yet to make his senior debut.

