MLS players to watch as Europe's January transfer window opens

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder/center back has 65 MLS appearances after becoming the club's first-ever homegrown signing. He made his senior US men's national team debut this summer as well. MLSsoccer.com has previously reported that clubs in Europe hoped to sign him and this winter might be the time to go. Even sporting director David Lee admitted that to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

"I think we’re open [to offers]," Lee told The Athletic. "We’re working with James. I think, like all players, every player wants to test themselves at the highest level that he can. And if an opportunity arises that we think is right, that James thinks is right, then we’ll consider it. And that’s our commitment to James, and I think it’s the right thing in terms of players to ensure that we’re going to help meet their ambitions and career goals."