Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
Orlando City SC are linked with a move for Club Atletico Colon attacking midfielder Facundo Farias, according to several reports from over the weekend.
Hernan Castillo notes that the Lions’ interest in Farias is related to failed overtures for River Plate and Argentina national team forward Julian Alvarez. Then as Castillo and Juan Arango both detail, the Farias move would cost roughly $8 million as compared to the reported $10 million offer for Alvarez.
Farias, 18, can play centrally or out wide and has six goals and five assists across 29 appearances for Colon. He made his professional debut in November 2019 and is considered a bright prospect from Argentina, a market that’s long exported players to MLS.
Should Orlando City look to South America for attacking reinforcements, it’d bolster an offense that could soon lose US men’s national team forward Daryl Dike via an overseas transfer. All the while, winger Chris Mueller is due to join Scottish side Hibernian after the 2021 MLS season (pre-contract) and Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato continues his recovery from injury.
Orlando City have also gone shopping in South America with regularity under head coach Oscar Pareja and EVP of soccer operations Luis Muzzi. Such moves include center back Antonio Carlos, midfielder Junior Urso and Pato, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) and attacking midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (Uruguay) are also from the continent.