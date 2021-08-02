Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Orlando City SC are linked with a move for Club Atletico Colon attacking midfielder Facundo Farias, according to several reports from over the weekend.

Hernan Castillo notes that the Lions’ interest in Farias is related to failed overtures for River Plate and Argentina national team forward Julian Alvarez. Then as Castillo and Juan Arango both detail, the Farias move would cost roughly $8 million as compared to the reported $10 million offer for Alvarez.

Farias, 18, can play centrally or out wide and has six goals and five assists across 29 appearances for Colon. He made his professional debut in November 2019 and is considered a bright prospect from Argentina, a market that’s long exported players to MLS.

Should Orlando City look to South America for attacking reinforcements, it’d bolster an offense that could soon lose US men’s national team forward Daryl Dike via an overseas transfer. All the while, winger Chris Mueller is due to join Scottish side Hibernian after the 2021 MLS season (pre-contract) and Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato continues his recovery from injury.

Orlando City have also gone shopping in South America with regularity under head coach Oscar Pareja and EVP of soccer operations Luis Muzzi. Such moves include center back Antonio Carlos, midfielder Junior Urso and Pato, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) and attacking midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (Uruguay) are also from the continent.

Orlando City SC

Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying
USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby

All goals from week 16
All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
