Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Europe after 2021 season

“The pre-contract was signed in line with all FIFA regulations,” the club release stated. “As noted, Mueller’s contract with Orlando City is valid through the end of the 2021 MLS season and will continue as a member of the Lions’ roster for the remainder of his time in Orlando.”

Steven Goff of The Washington Post reported that the 24-year-old is heading to Scotland on a free transfer. In a release, Orlando City said they’ve been in contract negotiations with Mueller “for some time” ahead of his deal expiring.

Orlando City SC forward Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract to join an unnamed European club after the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday evening.

Mueller originally joined Orlando as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Since then, he’s posted 20 goals and 22 assists in 96 games (63 starts) for the club.

The Chicago-area native played a key role in 2020 as Orlando made the postseason for the first time in their history, sparked by a resurgence under head coach Oscar Pareja. Mueller’s form prompted a US men’s national team look, with two appearances and two goals, both of which came in a December 2020 rout of El Salvador.