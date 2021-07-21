Transfer Tracker

Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Europe after 2021 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chris Mueller – Orlando City – on dribble

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Pre-contract

Orlando City SC forward Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract to join an unnamed European club after the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday evening.

Steven Goff of The Washington Post reported that the 24-year-old is heading to Scotland on a free transfer. In a release, Orlando City said they’ve been in contract negotiations with Mueller “for some time” ahead of his deal expiring.

“The pre-contract was signed in line with all FIFA regulations,” the club release stated. “As noted, Mueller’s contract with Orlando City is valid through the end of the 2021 MLS season and will continue as a member of the Lions’ roster for the remainder of his time in Orlando.”

Mueller originally joined Orlando as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Since then, he’s posted 20 goals and 22 assists in 96 games (63 starts) for the club.

The Chicago-area native played a key role in 2020 as Orlando made the postseason for the first time in their history, sparked by a resurgence under head coach Oscar Pareja. Mueller’s form prompted a US men’s national team look, with two appearances and two goals, both of which came in a December 2020 rout of El Salvador.

While Mueller’s exact destination isn’t clear, the winger figures to play a key role alongside the likes of Nani and Daryl Dike as Orlando chase another postseason run. They’re currently third in the Eastern Conference standings and challenging the Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution for first place.

Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Chris Mueller

Advertising

Related Stories

Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders in negotiations for Palmeiras attacker Wesley
Real Salt Lake ink Rubio Rubin to multi-year contract extension
FC Dallas, GK Jimmy Maurer agree to contract extension

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Europe after 2021 season
Transfer Tracker

Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Europe after 2021 season
Four MLS players set to participate in Tokyo Olympic Games
Olympic Football Tournament

Four MLS players set to participate in Tokyo Olympic Games
Orlando City SC announce Wilf family as new majority owners

Orlando City SC announce Wilf family as new majority owners
LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13
Goal of the Week

LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13
Costa Rica v. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match
Gold Cup

Costa Rica v. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match
Vancouver Whitecaps FC set for return to Canada, await games at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps FC set for return to Canada, await games at BC Place
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 71st minute
0:34

SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 71st minute
GOAL: Ralph Priso, Toronto FC - 62nd minute
0:48

GOAL: Ralph Priso, Toronto FC - 62nd minute
SAVE: Alec Kann, Atlanta United - 28th minute
0:37

SAVE: Alec Kann, Atlanta United - 28th minute
WOODWORK: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, NYCFC - 56th minute
0:25

WOODWORK: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, NYCFC - 56th minute
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.