Report: Orlando City make $10 million offer for River Plate's Julian Alvarez

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Orlando City SC have reportedly made a $10 million offer for River Plate forward, according to a report from Hernan Castillo in TNT Sports Argentina.

An additional report from transfer specialist Cesar Luis Merlo said that the Argentine Primera Division club's decision-makers deemed the amount to be insufficient. Alvarez, 21, is a budding Argentine international who's scored 16 goals and added 17 assists in 73 appearances across all competitions for River Plate.

All the while, the Lions are set to lose forward Chris Mueller in the winter after he signed a pre-contract with Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League. There's also transfer speculation surrounding US men's national team forward Daryl Dike, with the versatile Alvarez capable of filling several holes.

Alvarez joined River Plate’s youth setup from Atlético Calchín in 2016, then made the move to the first team for the 2018-19 season. He's moved up through Argentina’s youth ranks and made his senior national team debut this summer in a World Cup qualifier against Chile, coming off the bench to replace Angel Di Maria. He also appeared in a Copa America group stage match against Bolivia.

