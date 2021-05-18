Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian youth international forward

According to Globo's Felippe Costa, the 18-year-old is set to depart his current club, Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, in order to join the Cityzens on a five-year deal.

New York City FC are in the process of finalizing the signing of Brazilian youth international Talles Magno, per a Monday report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

Magno has been with Vasco da Gama in Brazil's Serie A since his first-team debut in 2019. He's considered a talented prospect, linked in the past with potential moves to various high-profile European suitors. However, he was slowed by injuries in 2020, starting with a fractured bone in his right foot in February, as well as two separate bouts with COVID-19.

He has yet to regain his previous form since returning to action, but remains a high-upside prospect, as evidenced by NYCFC's interest in his services, as well as his five goals in 10 caps for Brazil's U-17 national team.