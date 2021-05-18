Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian youth international forward

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
New York City FC are in the process of finalizing the signing of Brazilian youth international Talles Magno, per a Monday report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.
According to Globo's Felippe Costa, the 18-year-old is set to depart his current club, Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, in order to join the Cityzens on a five-year deal.
Magno has been with Vasco da Gama in Brazil's Serie A since his first-team debut in 2019. He's considered a talented prospect, linked in the past with potential moves to various high-profile European suitors. However, he was slowed by injuries in 2020, starting with a fractured bone in his right foot in February, as well as two separate bouts with COVID-19.
He has yet to regain his previous form since returning to action, but remains a high-upside prospect, as evidenced by NYCFC's interest in his services, as well as his five goals in 10 caps for Brazil's U-17 national team.
Should the signing come to fruition, it would be another intriguing addition to the attack for NYCFC as the club awaits the arrival of recently signed forward Thiago Andrade, who is working through visa protocols.