Transfer Tracker

Report: Norwich City "pushing to sign" CF Montréal midfielder Ismael Kone

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

English second-tier side Norwich City are looking to sign CF Montréal and Canada men’s national team midfielder Ismael Kone, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Kone, 20, is enjoying a breakout season in MLS as Montréal sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table. He’s recorded one goal and three assists across 16 regular-season matches (12 starts) for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side, featuring prominently as they reached the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals as well.

That sparked an international breakthrough, earning two caps as Canada topped Concacaf qualifying and returned to their first World Cup since 1986.

Norwich have split time between the Premier League and Championship for several decades, though have finished bottom (20th place) in their last two trips up the pyramid, getting relegated after both the 2019-20 and 2021-22 campaigns.

The Canaries are also home to US men’s national team striker Josh Sargent, who joined the club last summer from Werder Bremen after they got relegated from Germany’s Bundesliga.

Chasing promotion back to the top flight, Norwich’s season begins this upcoming Saturday (July 30) when visiting Cardiff City.

Transfer Tracker CF Montréal Ismaël Koné

Related Stories

Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz
Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan
Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension
More News
More News
Josef in Atlanta? Joveljic in LA? 5 decisions coaches must make for playoff hopes
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Josef in Atlanta? Joveljic in LA? 5 decisions coaches must make for playoff hopes
MLS NEXT Announces 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners

MLS NEXT Announces 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 23

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 23
Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22
Report: Norwich City "pushing to sign" CF Montréal midfielder Ismael Kone
Transfer Tracker

Report: Norwich City "pushing to sign" CF Montréal midfielder Ismael Kone
Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz
More News
Video
Video
Vanni Sartini on the atmosphere ahead of the Canadian Championship Final
3:04

Vanni Sartini on the atmosphere ahead of the Canadian Championship Final
Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
1:21:45

Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
Ryan Raposo on the Canadian Championship Final, Vanni Sartini, & His Toronto Connection | MLS Today
14:04

Ryan Raposo on the Canadian Championship Final, Vanni Sartini, & His Toronto Connection | MLS Today
Toronto's new DPs dazzle, Gareth Bale scores his first for LAFC & MORE
26:07

Toronto's new DPs dazzle, Gareth Bale scores his first for LAFC & MORE
More Video