Report: Norwich City "pushing to sign" CF Montréal midfielder Ismael Kone

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
English second-tier side Norwich City are looking to sign CF Montréal and Canada men’s national team midfielder Ismael Kone, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.
Kone, 20, is enjoying a breakout season in MLS as Montréal sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table. He’s recorded one goal and three assists across 16 regular-season matches (12 starts) for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side, featuring prominently as they reached the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals as well.
That sparked an international breakthrough, earning two caps as Canada topped Concacaf qualifying and returned to their first World Cup since 1986.
Norwich have split time between the Premier League and Championship for several decades, though have finished bottom (20th place) in their last two trips up the pyramid, getting relegated after both the 2019-20 and 2021-22 campaigns.
The Canaries are also home to US men’s national team striker Josh Sargent, who joined the club last summer from Werder Bremen after they got relegated from Germany’s Bundesliga.
Chasing promotion back to the top flight, Norwich’s season begins this upcoming Saturday (July 30) when visiting Cardiff City.