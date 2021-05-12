Transfer Tracker

Report: Liga MX's Chivas targeting LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez is attracting attention from Liga MX, with Goal reporting Chivas has eyes on the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Per the report, Chivas are only considering the move and have not reached out to the Galaxy in an effort to sign the player. Goal also reports that Alvarez could command a transfer fee higher than $12 million, which may be a roadblock in Chivas' attempt to sign the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has played three games this season for a Galaxy team that sits third place in the West after four games. He has been regarded as one of the league's top young players since making his MLS debut in 2019, and has played a total of 35 games for the LA Galaxy since.

He is eligible to represent both the US and Mexico, and made his Mexico debut in March. This week he was named to Mexico's preliminary roster for the Concacaf Nations League Finals.

LA Galaxy Efrain Alvarez Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting
Toronto FC sign forward Dom Dwyer
Toronto FC place 2019 first round SuperDraft pick Griffin Dorsey on waivers

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting
Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch win Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg

Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch win Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg
Josef Martinez headlines MLS players on Venezuela's preliminary Copa America roster

Josef Martinez headlines MLS players on Venezuela's preliminary Copa America roster
Report: Liga MX's Chivas targeting LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez
Transfer Tracker

Report: Liga MX's Chivas targeting LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez
MLS icon Dwayne De Rosario on the pain, pride and power in his new book "DeRo: My Life"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS icon Dwayne De Rosario on the pain, pride and power in his new book "DeRo: My Life"
Panic-button ratings: Which surprise early strugglers should be worried?
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Panic-button ratings: Which surprise early strugglers should be worried?
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Bjørn Johnsen, CF Montréal - 25th minute
0:53

GOAL: Bjørn Johnsen, CF Montréal - 25th minute
GOAL: Bjørn Johnsen, CF Montréal - 14th minute
0:47

GOAL: Bjørn Johnsen, CF Montréal - 14th minute
WOODWORK: Nick DeLeon, Toronto FC - 26th minute
0:25

WOODWORK: Nick DeLeon, Toronto FC - 26th minute
GOAL: Michael Bradley, Toronto FC - 13th minute
0:54

GOAL: Michael Bradley, Toronto FC - 13th minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.