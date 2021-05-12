Report: Liga MX's Chivas targeting LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez is attracting attention from Liga MX, with Goal reporting Chivas has eyes on the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Per the report, Chivas are only considering the move and have not reached out to the Galaxy in an effort to sign the player. Goal also reports that Alvarez could command a transfer fee higher than $12 million, which may be a roadblock in Chivas' attempt to sign the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has played three games this season for a Galaxy team that sits third place in the West after four games. He has been regarded as one of the league's top young players since making his MLS debut in 2019, and has played a total of 35 games for the LA Galaxy since.