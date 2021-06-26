Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

Schira outlined that Bale is returning to La Liga after spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, though isn't in Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans for next season. In turn, that could open the door for a potential MLS move.

The LA Galaxy have been linked with a major name in global soccer, as Nicolo Schira is reporting that they've opened talks about potentially signing Real Madrid and Wales national team forward Gareth Bale.

#LAGalaxy have opened talks to sign Gareth #Bale , who return to #RealMadrid from #Tottenham but he is not in #Ancelotti ’s plans for the next season. #transfers #MLS

Reports linking Bale to MLS are nothing new, as he was previously rumored to be on the radar of both the Galaxy and Inter Miami CF. Bale turns 32 in July and could be seeking the next step in a professional carer that began with Southampton in 2006.

Long considered one of the world's most dynamic attackers, the left-footed forward returned to Tottenham on loan last year after being on the outs at Real Madrid. While he wasn't a written-in-pen starter for Spurs, Bale showed he still has plenty left in the tank, ending his loan with 16 goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.