Report: Jozy Altidore to depart Toronto FC

All along, the 32-year-old Altidore was limited to four goals across 16 games (eight starts) while undergoing foot surgery and getting frozen out of the team amid a dispute with former head coach Chris Armas.

If Altidore leaves Toronto, that'd open a Designated Player spot for a club that missed the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs after nearly capturing the Supporters' Shield in 2020. This year, the Reds finish second-to-last on the league table with a -28 goal differential.

Jozy Altidore could soon depart Toronto FC via a contract termination, ending a distinguished seven-season run with the club, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Jozy Altidore’s set to leave Toronto FC - I’m told it’s done, the decision has been made. Work in progress for the termination of his contract, Altidore will be available on the market as free agent. 🔴 #TorontoFC #MLS Toronto will have a DP spot free - ready for a new signing. pic.twitter.com/0ZFS14x9Dv

The US men's national team legend has been with Toronto since 2015, memorably helping them win a 2017 treble of MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship. In 139 league games in Toronto, Altidore's scored 62 goals and handed out 20 assists. Before heading to Europe, his pro career began in 2006-08 with the New York Red Bulls.

Should Altidore become a free agent, he could sign elsewhere in MLS or abroad. There's been the possibility of trading him within the league, though his DP contract makes that difficult.