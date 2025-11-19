Freeman, Berhalter make World Cup case as USMNT rout Uruguay

Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter put on a show as the US men's national team closed out their November window with a stunning 5-1 rout of Uruguay on Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida.

Berhalter got the party started in the 17th minute with a stunning golazo inside the far post after a layoff from Sergiño Dest for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder's first international goal.

Berhalter then turned playmaker three minutes later, with Freeman getting on the end of his back-post corner kick and heading in the USMNT's second goal. It was the Orlando City homegrown right back's first international goal.

The 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year completed his brace in the 31st minute, splitting two Uruguay defenders in the box before blasting the ball inside the near post.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna joined the goal barrage in the 42nd minute with a first-time finish in the box to make it 4-0.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta's bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time pulled Uruguay a goal back. But former FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann put the finishing touches on the rout with his first USMNT goal in the 68th minute.

That came three minutes after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off on a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Berhalter.