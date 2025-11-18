Philadelphia Union: MLS's under-the-radar success story

“We don't care about possession where it doesn't matter,” Sugarman explained in a recent roundtable with reporters at MLS headquarters in New York City. “So we're not seventh or 12th or 15th or 19th – we're dead last in the league in terms of touching the ball in our own half.

Majority owner Jay Sugarman is likely to start his answer by happily reeling off some statistical categories in which his club rank at or near the bottom of MLS.

Philly’s sturdy, workmanlike culture has powered them to the top of MLS, and ensured that the road to this year’s MLS Cup presented by Audi runs through Subaru Park, where they’ll welcome New York City FC in Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal (7:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

How have the Philadelphia Union managed to be the most consistently competitive team in MLS – and win the 2025 Supporters’ Shield – with one of the lowest wage bills in the league, all while producing a steady stream of homegrown talents, several of whom fetched seven-figure transfer fees?

“The proof’s in the pudding, obviously the thing that everybody cares about: We're number one in points since 2020. And I think we've done it sort of under the radar. We want more people to understand some of the work that's gone into this.”

“Some people will look at our pass completion percentage and our limited number of touches and say, how can you score?” he said. “Well, it really comes down to this: We turn defense into offense. We're number two in goals since 2020… and most importantly to me, number one in goal differential.

Or leading the way in homegrown minutes played, and the number of international call-ups among their academy teams. And the list goes on.

Like conceding the fewest shots and fewest goals. Being tops in the league in tackles and interceptions; tops in corner kicks and throw-ins earned, a product of their aggressive approach pushing opponents onto the back foot – “We may not make the easy passes, but we make hard passes. We put the opponent in places where they have a tough time handling what's coming next,” Sugarman noted.

As Sugarman lays out a presentation that he’s by now grown well-versed at, he arrives at the numbers that do matter to Philly.

“But we will get in dangerous places, and our team working together will create opportunities, and you see that in the fact that we're No. 2 in shots.”

“We don't rely so much on guys creating their own shot,” Sugarman added. “We are 29th in the league in one-on-one take-ons. So we're not about individual moments of brilliance breaking down a defense.

One man's vision

The Union proudly zig where others zag. That’s guided above all by the philosophies of sporting director Ernst Tanner, who honed his ideas at TSV 1860 Munich, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Red Bull Salzburg before turning Sugarman’s head with a markedly different perspective from those he’d encountered as he sought to turn around an organization that struggled for purchase in its early years in MLS.

“His vision was so clear,” recalled Sugarman. “Like, this is what's going to work. This is what we have to do: we have to have everything in one place. We have to have these facilities, we have to have this kind of player.

“He was showing me clips: When everybody works together, this is what it will look like. And I was like, that is compelling. That makes sense. Like six players, as soon as the ball turns over, they're all moving at once, not one player moving and two more sort of moving. It was like this flow of players back and forth. And so when you see something like that, that's so different than what you've seen and been told, it makes a big impression.”

Sugarman admits to being a “total contrarian” by nature. And in Tanner, he found a veteran of the footballing world who’d plotted a plan for consistent competitiveness – on a budget, without the need for pricey Designated Player-tier expenditures – via a similar mentality.

“Ernst had already figured it out. He'd already seen that that style of play can beat anybody,” said Sugarman, who’s all too familiar with the perception that elite talents like Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min will eclipse the Union’s system with their sheer quality in knockout situations.