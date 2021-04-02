Report: Inter Miami in talks to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper

Marsman, across stops with Feyenoord, FC Utrecht and FC Twente, has appeared in 135 Eredivisie matches. During 2012, he also appeared in four games for Holland's U-20 national team.

The Dutch outlet details that the 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and desires a stateside move. Marsman has started most of Feyenoord's Eredivisie games this season, seizing his chance while fellow goalkeeper Justin Bijlow battles injuries.

Inter Miami CF are looking to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman, according to a report from Votebel International .

As of now, Miami have goalkeeper John McCarthy as their lead option and US youth international Drake Callender in reserve. They also signed Dylan Castanheira this offseason after the 25-year-old impressed with Fort Lauderdale CF, the club’s USL League One team.

During Miami's up-and-down expansion season, they had Luis Robles as their captain and starting goalkeeper. But the former New York Red Bulls ironman fractured his left arm in early October, then retired this past offseason.

Should Marsman indeed join Miami, he’d follow LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer in departing Feyenoord for an MLS club. Vermeer signed with LAFC in January 2020 via a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal.