Report: Inter Miami CF looking to trade Matias Pellegrini within MLS

Sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson addressed their quandary earlier this week, and managing owner Jorge Mas did so as well during a Friday press conference at their recently-named DRV PNK Stadium .

As previously reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, Pellegrini’s salary makes him ineligible for the league’s to-be-announced Under-22 initiative that’d encourage investment in young talent. From there, it appears Inter Miami are searching for alternative roster solutions that could result in Pellegrini landing at another MLS club via a trade, unable to make the salary juggling act work.