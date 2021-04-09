Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami CF looking to trade Matias Pellegrini within MLS

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Needing to meet MLS roster compliance guidelines by April 16 and carrying one too many Designated Players, Inter Miami CF are looking to trade Argentine winger Matias Pellegrini, according to a report from Jeff Rueter and Sam Stejskal in The Athletic.

Pellegrini, 21, appears to be the outlier amid Inter Miami’s DP conundrum. They also have French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Mexico national team midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain with that roster designation – one more than the league’s limit of three.

Sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson addressed their quandary earlier this week, and managing owner Jorge Mas did so as well during a Friday press conference at their recently-named DRV PNK Stadium.

As previously reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, Pellegrini’s salary makes him ineligible for the league’s to-be-announced Under-22 initiative that’d encourage investment in young talent. From there, it appears Inter Miami are searching for alternative roster solutions that could result in Pellegrini landing at another MLS club via a trade, unable to make the salary juggling act work.

Advertising

All the while, Inter Miami are facing an investigation from MLS around last summer’s acquisition of Matuidi to a non-DP deal. The 34-year-old arrived from Serie A giants Juventus, as did Higuain.

Whatever awaits Pellegrini, he’s looking to build off a 2020 season in which he notched one goal and two assists in 19 games (12 starts). He joined in 2019 from Argentine side Estudiantes as a Young Designated Player, signing ahead of their expansion campaign.

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Matias Pellegrini

Advertising

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal
Report: NYCFC set to sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade
Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS maestros: The No. 10s lighting up MLS and bucking the global trend

MLS maestros: The No. 10s lighting up MLS and bucking the global trend
FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal
Report: Inter Miami CF looking to trade Matias Pellegrini within MLS
Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami CF looking to trade Matias Pellegrini within MLS
Daryl Dike remaining focused amid Premier League transfer interest

Daryl Dike remaining focused amid Premier League transfer interest
Sources: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 

Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 
More News
Video
Video
RED CARD for Brad Guzan, Atlanta Still Pull Off STUNNING Win (CCL RECAP)
1:17:57

RED CARD for Brad Guzan, Atlanta Still Pull Off STUNNING Win (CCL RECAP)
Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
4:10

Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
0:49

Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
0:44

GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.