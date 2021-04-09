Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 

As part of the deal, Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will now be known as DRV PNK Stadium in support of AutoNation’s DRV PNK initiative. The company also has branding across first team training kits, reflecting their collective commitment to driving out cancer.

“Inter Miami is a purpose-driven organization, and we take great pride in partnering with AutoNation, #154 on the Fortune 500 and a South Florida-based company that is positively impacting our community through a creative national campaign,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said in a release. “It’s important as a sports club to take our time to partner with the right brands who not only represent our values but also help us use our platforms and reach to amplify good causes.”