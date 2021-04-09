Inter Miami rename stadium DRV PNK Stadium, enter AutoNation partnership 

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Inter Miami DRV PNK Stadium announcement

Inter Miami CF have entered a three-year partnership with AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, it was announced Friday.

As part of the deal, Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will now be known as DRV PNK Stadium in support of AutoNation’s DRV PNK initiative. The company also has branding across first team training kits, reflecting their collective commitment to driving out cancer.

“Inter Miami is a purpose-driven organization, and we take great pride in partnering with AutoNation, #154 on the Fortune 500 and a South Florida-based company that is positively impacting our community through a creative national campaign,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said in a release. “It’s important as a sports club to take our time to partner with the right brands who not only represent our values but also help us use our platforms and reach to amplify good causes.”

The partnership includes TV and digital exposure, while AutoNation will sponsor the “Saves” feature during Inter Miami matches. For each Inter Miami goalkeeper save, AutoNation and Inter Miami will donate up to $100,000 towards cancer research annually.

This coming October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in conjunction with DRV PNK Across America Day, AutoNation will be the presenting sponsor at an Inter Miami home match. They’ll ask fans in attendance to support the cause by wearing pink, a key color in Inter Miami’s brand identity.

“DRV PNK Stadium is about raising awareness of a proven mission that has raised over $26 million in the fight against cancer,” Marc Cannon, AutoNation’s EVP and chief customer experience officer said in a release. “Our partnership with Inter Miami, one of the most dynamic futbol clubs, will raise awareness and help fund cancer research. It allows for our collective support of organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, and Moffitt Cancer Center at the national and local levels.”

Inter Miami CF

