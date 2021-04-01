Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Dallas midfielder Thiago Santos heading back to Brazil

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Thiago Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

FC Dallas midfielder Thiago Santos could be poised for a return to Brazil's Serie A and will sign with Gremio, according to a report from Globo Esporte.

The report claims that FC Dallas would receive a transfer fee of over $1 million from the Porto Alegre-based club for the 31-year-old’s services. It also adds that Santos would sign a three-year deal.

Santos originally joined FC Dallas ahead of the 2020 MLS season on a permanent transfer, with the club using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to land him from Brazilian club Palmeiras. Now, he could be heading back home after appearing in 20 matches (19 starts) a year ago.

Should Thiago Santos depart, FC Dallas would still have a deep central-midfield stable that’s led by Honduras international Bryan Acosta and US youth internationals Tanner Tessmann and Edwin Cerrillo. In more advanced roles, the club boasts players like Paxton Pomykal and Andres Ricaurte.

