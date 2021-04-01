Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Enzo Zidane is on a preseason trial with Inter Miami CF, according to a Thursday report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.
The 26-year-old is the son of iconic French midfielder and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. He last played in Spain's second division with UD Almeria, where he made four appearances before being released in October.
The younger Zidane originally came up through Real Madrid's youth academy, but never made a first-team appearance for the Spanish giants. Since departing Real Madrid, he's been a bit of a journeyman, playing elsewhere in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.
According to Carlisle's report, Zidane has been with Inter Miami throughout the club's 2021 preseason, although it's unclear if he'll sign with the club at this juncture.
Inter Miami are currently going through training camp ahead of the club's second season in MLS, and first under new head coach Phil Neville. Former Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, Brazilian defensive midfielder Gregore and the former Seattle Sounders duo of Joevin Jones and Kelvin Leerdam are among the notable offseason additions the club has made in recent weeks.