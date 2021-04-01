Transfer Tracker

Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Enzo Zidane is on a preseason trial with Inter Miami CF, according to a Thursday report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

The 26-year-old is the son of iconic French midfielder and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. He last played in Spain's second division with UD Almeria, where he made four appearances before being released in October.

The younger Zidane originally came up through Real Madrid's youth academy, but never made a first-team appearance for the Spanish giants. Since departing Real Madrid, he's been a bit of a journeyman, playing elsewhere in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

According to Carlisle's report, Zidane has been with Inter Miami throughout the club's 2021 preseason, although it's unclear if he'll sign with the club at this juncture.

Inter Miami are currently going through training camp ahead of the club's second season in MLS, and first under new head coach Phil Neville. Former Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, Brazilian defensive midfielder Gregore and the former Seattle Sounders duo of Joevin Jones and Kelvin Leerdam are among the notable offseason additions the club has made in recent weeks.

Inter Miami CF Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest
Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio
Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest

Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest
Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio

Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio
Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos
Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos
Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF
Transfer Tracker

Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF
Adrian Heath: Minnesota in "very strong negotiations" for much-needed signings

Adrian Heath: Minnesota in "very strong negotiations" for much-needed signings
Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel SVP of soccer operations, sporting director

Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel SVP of soccer operations, sporting director
More News
Video
Video
Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
1:19:50

Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.