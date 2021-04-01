Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Enzo Zidane is on a preseason trial with Inter Miami CF, according to a Thursday report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

The 26-year-old is the son of iconic French midfielder and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. He last played in Spain's second division with UD Almeria, where he made four appearances before being released in October.

The younger Zidane originally came up through Real Madrid's youth academy, but never made a first-team appearance for the Spanish giants. Since departing Real Madrid, he's been a bit of a journeyman, playing elsewhere in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

According to Carlisle's report, Zidane has been with Inter Miami throughout the club's 2021 preseason, although it's unclear if he'll sign with the club at this juncture.