Transfer Tracker

Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

One of the MLS Transfer sagas of the season may be soon over as six-time English Premier League champions Chelsea FC have reached a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire FC and US men's national team goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Talks with the club went as high up as Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly and the Blues are planning to make their official bid for the 18-year-old as early as this week. The deal is expected to be around $10 million plus add-ons, making him the fifth most expensive outbound transfer in MLS history. As MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert has reported, the offer would see Slonina stay with Chicago through the 2023 MLS season.

Chelsea overtook Real Madrid in negotiations for the goalkeeper as the Fire turned down the current UEFA Champions League winner's bid back in early June.

Slonina's arrival to the Premier League would group him with several other USMNT goalkeepers within the "top six" of England's biggest clubs with Zack Steffen at Manchester City and Matt Turner at Arsenal.

Slonina has recorded 11 clean sheets in 30 appearances since taking the starting role for Chicago in 2021 and has been one of the only bright spots of the Windy City club his season as the Fire are last in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 points (4W-10L-5D) entering the backend of the 2022 season.

Transfer Tracker Gabriel Slonina Chicago Fire FC

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires
Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams
More News
More News
Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Transfer Tracker

Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
Colorado Rapids GM explains summer transfer outlook after Mark-Anthony Kaye trade

Colorado Rapids GM explains summer transfer outlook after Mark-Anthony Kaye trade
Phil Neville: Wayne Rooney will have "great advantage" as DC United head coach

Phil Neville: Wayne Rooney will have "great advantage" as DC United head coach
Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Week 20 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Week 20 Continental Player of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Hector Herrera Debuts in Houston, El Trafico Delivers Once Again, & Philadelphia Tie League Record
26:08

Hector Herrera Debuts in Houston, El Trafico Delivers Once Again, & Philadelphia Tie League Record
Espinoza from long range, Carranza gets on his bike! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:48

Espinoza from long range, Carranza gets on his bike! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch every single goal in Week 19!
23:56

Watch every single goal in Week 19!
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF | July 09, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF | July 09, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!