Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

One of the MLS Transfer sagas of the season may be soon over as six-time English Premier League champions Chelsea FC have reached a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire FC and US men's national team goalkeeper Gaga Slonina , per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Talks with the club went as high up as Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly and the Blues are planning to make their official bid for the 18-year-old as early as this week. The deal is expected to be around $10 million plus add-ons, making him the fifth most expensive outbound transfer in MLS history. As MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert has reported, the offer would see Slonina stay with Chicago through the 2023 MLS season.