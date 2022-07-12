Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
One of the MLS Transfer sagas of the season may be soon over as six-time English Premier League champions Chelsea FC have reached a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire FC and US men's national team goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, per a report from Fabrizio Romano.
Talks with the club went as high up as Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly and the Blues are planning to make their official bid for the 18-year-old as early as this week. The deal is expected to be around $10 million plus add-ons, making him the fifth most expensive outbound transfer in MLS history. As MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert has reported, the offer would see Slonina stay with Chicago through the 2023 MLS season.
Chelsea overtook Real Madrid in negotiations for the goalkeeper as the Fire turned down the current UEFA Champions League winner's bid back in early June.
Slonina's arrival to the Premier League would group him with several other USMNT goalkeepers within the "top six" of England's biggest clubs with Zack Steffen at Manchester City and Matt Turner at Arsenal.
Slonina has recorded 11 clean sheets in 30 appearances since taking the starting role for Chicago in 2021 and has been one of the only bright spots of the Windy City club his season as the Fire are last in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 points (4W-10L-5D) entering the backend of the 2022 season.