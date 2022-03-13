New York Red Bulls, Aaron Long aim to stay perfect ahead of home opener vs Minnesota United

There’s a lot for Red Bulls fans to be excited about — Lewis Morgan getting off to a flying start after an offseason move from Inter Miami CF, the anticipated debuts of new Designated Player No. 10 Luquinhas and Ashley Fletcher and the return of Aaron Long .

The New York Red Bulls are buzzing off back-to-back impressive road victories and enter their home opener Sunday night against Minnesota United (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada) as the lone team with maximum points in the early goings of the 2022 season.

The central defender, who now wears the armband, is back after missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign with a ruptured Achilles.

But Long is back and so too, it seems are the Red Bulls.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves,” Long said on the latest edition of Extratime. “I’m not going to say we’re the team of the past when we’re winning Supporters Shield and setting the points record, it’s way too early to tell right now. But we are confident and we want to win this next game for sure.”

Still, there’s a lot that Long likes, especially in the attacking third, from a 3-1 win at San Jose and an eye-opening 4-1 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field.

“They’re two really good performances on the road, really, really good performances,” Long said. “The way we’re creating chances in transition and the fact that we’re scoring these chances that we weren’t scoring last year is really good.”