Red Bull New York loan Marcelo Morales to Universidad de Chile

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Red Bull New York have loaned defender Marcelo Morales to Chilean top-flight side Universidad de Chile, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Chilean international returns to his original club on a one-year loan with a purchase option.

Morales made five appearances (all competitions) for RBNY in 2025, recording one assist.

“We are wishing Marcelo the best of luck in this next step and hope to see him continue his progress,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

New York kick off their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 when they visit Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).