Red Bull Arena named 2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year

The New York Red Bulls' home of Red Bull Arena has been named the 2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year by the Sports Turf Management Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

It's the second time RBA has been tabbed with the annual honor, with the first coming in 2018. RBNY’s Academy Field also won the award in 2020.

“We are extremely honored by today's recognition from STMA”, RBNY general manager Marc de Grandpré said in a release. “The Red Bull Arena grounds team continues to be the best in the business; they are the reason why our player match day experience remains second to none.”

According to the official STMA website, the Field of the Year award is given to "natural grass fields that exhibit excellent playability and safety and whose managers utilize innovative solutions, effectively use their budgets, and have implemented a comprehensive agronomic program."

Winners receive a plaque, recognition at the STMA annual Awards Banquet and in SportsField Magazine, media publicity and signature clothing.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

