Recap: Toronto FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Ian Murphy scored his first career MLS goal, while Luciano Acosta added another as FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.
Murphy, a 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, opened the scoring for Cincinnati. Former Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund's header back across the face of goal found his center back partner, who slotted home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead right before halftime.
Acosta doubled the visitors' advantage shortly after the break, pouncing on a loose ball off a long throw-in and beating Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.
TFC halved the deficit to one thanks to Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez's seventh goal of the season in the 65th minute, but the Reds could not find the equalizer as Cincinnati claimed three huge road points.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Pat Noonan has Cincinnati in their best form – ever. They’re up to three wins on the season – including two away from home – after earning just four victories all of last season. After a four-game unbeaten run that included wins over the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, Toronto FC have come back down to Earth, dropping their last two matches. These two sides will meet again on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta's game-winner came virtually out of nothing and proved to be vital.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta. The FC Cincinnati attacking midfielder once again proved he is the real deal, scoring the game-winner in addition to leading all players with a game-high three key passes.
Next Up
- TOR: Wednesday, May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
- CIN: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)