Recap: Toronto FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

Ian Murphy scored his first career MLS goal, while Luciano Acosta added another as FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Murphy, a 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, opened the scoring for Cincinnati. Former Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund's header back across the face of goal found his center back partner, who slotted home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

Acosta doubled the visitors' advantage shortly after the break, pouncing on a loose ball off a long throw-in and beating Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.