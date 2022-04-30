Recap: Toronto FC 1, FC Cincinnati 2

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

Ian Murphy scored his first career MLS goal, while Luciano Acosta added another as FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Murphy, a 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, opened the scoring for Cincinnati. Former Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund's header back across the face of goal found his center back partner, who slotted home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

Acosta doubled the visitors' advantage shortly after the break, pouncing on a loose ball off a long throw-in and beating Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

TFC halved the deficit to one thanks to Spanish striker Jesús Jiménez's seventh goal of the season in the 65th minute, but the Reds could not find the equalizer as Cincinnati claimed three huge road points.

Goals

  • 44' – CIN – Ian Murphy | WATCH
  • 52' – CIN – Luciano Acosta | WATCH
  • 65 – TOR – Jesús Jiménez | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Pat Noonan has Cincinnati in their best form – ever. They’re up to three wins on the season – including two away from home – after earning just four victories all of last season. After a four-game unbeaten run that included wins over the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, Toronto FC have come back down to Earth, dropping their last two matches. These two sides will meet again on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta's game-winner came virtually out of nothing and proved to be vital.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta. The FC Cincinnati attacking midfielder once again proved he is the real deal, scoring the game-winner in addition to leading all players with a game-high three key passes.

Next Up

  • TOR: Wednesday, May 4 vs. FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
  • CIN: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
Toronto FC FC Cincinnati

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9
Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8
Austin FC finding "higher level" in 2022 behind MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi

Austin FC finding "higher level" in 2022 behind MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi
Recap: CF Montréal 2, Atlanta United 1

Recap: CF Montréal 2, Atlanta United 1
Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver suffers knee injury

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver suffers knee injury
Can Philadelphia Union make Nashville SC "go quiet" as GEODIS Park opens?

Can Philadelphia Union make Nashville SC "go quiet" as GEODIS Park opens?
Does offside prevent LA Galaxy's stoppage-time equalizer at Real Salt Lake?
0:53
You Make the Call

Does offside prevent LA Galaxy's stoppage-time equalizer at Real Salt Lake?
Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. ATL | April 30, 2022
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. ATL | April 30, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United FC | April 30, 2022
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United FC | April 30, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy | April 30, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy | April 30, 2022
