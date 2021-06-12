Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Austin FC 1

It was a more open match than the final scoreline might indicate, as Sporting racked up 32 shots and Austin couldn't convert some quality chances of their own, but neither side managed to find a late winner upon returning from the June international break.

Sporting controlled most of the early action, but Austin FC took the lead in the 26th minute with an opener against the run of play from Dominguez. The Paraguayan Designated Player collected a feed from Zan Kolmanic near the top of the area, took one touch to set himself up, and rolled a perfectly placed shot past the outstretched arm of diving SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia to give the visitors the first-half lead.

Sporting had two golden opportunities to level before halftime, but were denied both times by stellar goalkeeping from Austin FC backstop Brad Stuver. The first came in the 34th minute off a close-range shot from Roger Espinoza, but Stuver was up to the task, denying Espinoza's left-footed effort with a reaction save. Stuver then made another phenomenal save in the 43rd minute, going full extension to deflect away a side-foot volley attempt from Salloi that looked certain to equalize.

Dominguez nearly added a second in the 57th minute at the backend of a counterattack that ended with a chipped attempt on goal, but Melia made a point-blank save of his own to keep the hosts within one goal. Sporting then had a potential penalty shout just minutes after that, arguing that a ball in the Austin FC box went off the hand of defender Julio Cascante before a clearance. But head referee Robert Sibiga wouldn't heed the calls from the Sporting players or the home crowd for a spot-kick.

The hosts would find their leveler, though, courtesy of a 71st-minute rebound finish from Salloi. Stuver managed to save a deflected shot off the boot of Gianluca Busio before an onrushing Johnny Russell could get there, but the ball would land directly in the path of Salloi, who ripped home a laser finish into an open net.

Russell had a great look at a potential winner in the 77th minute, but was thwarted by Stuver once again, as the backstop came off his line to block a breakaway attempt from the Scottish attacker. Austin had chances of their own at a go-ahead tally, twice scuffing chances down the left spearheaded by runs into space for Manny Perez, the second of which saw Rodney Redes put a shot wide right on an open net.