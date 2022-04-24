Recap: Sporting Kansas City 0, Columbus Crew 0

Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew shared points from a windy and rainy encounter at Children's Mercy Park, playing to a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.
Both teams had to navigate the elements in a match delayed nearly an hour by lightning with a quarter-hour remaining. The best chance of the opening half came in stoppage time, as Khiry Shelton's header on a Graham Zusi free kick from 35 yards out was stopped by Eloy Room.
SKC, for their part, had much of the play throughout the evening, holding just over 63% of possession and presenting more of the attacking chances. Ultimately, the two teams settled for their first result in their last four league matches, having both dropped their last three outings in MLS play.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Both Sporting KC and Columbus failed to find the win column in this one, but secured a point apiece to finish with a long-awaited result. It was a better defensive performance for Sporting after allowing five goals in their last two matches, but they'll feel hard done by the officiating after a potential penalty call late in the first half was not given. Meanwhile for Columbus, fresh off Wednesday's loss to Detroit City FC in the US Open Cup, it's zero goals in their last four in MLS play. They last found the net in a league contest during second-half stoppage time of a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Penalty or no penalty? Remi Walter certainly appeared to have been taken down from behind in the box by Pedro Santos in the 42nd minute, but the shouts of Sporting players ultimately went unheard.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kortne Ford turned in a solid night at center back in just his fourth appearance and second start of the season, helping backstop a strong defensive effort for Sporting Kansas City.
Next Up
- SKC: Saturday, April 30 vs. FC Dallas | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- CLB: Saturday, April 30 vs. D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)