Recap: Sporting Kansas City 0, Columbus Crew 0

Both teams had to navigate the elements in a match delayed nearly an hour by lightning with a quarter-hour remaining. The best chance of the opening half came in stoppage time, as Khiry Shelton 's header on a Graham Zusi free kick from 35 yards out was stopped by Eloy Room .

SKC, for their part, had much of the play throughout the evening, holding just over 63% of possession and presenting more of the attacking chances. Ultimately, the two teams settled for their first result in their last four league matches, having both dropped their last three outings in MLS play.