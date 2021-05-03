Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, LA Galaxy 0

The Seattle Sounders, powered by star showings from left wingback Brad Smith and striker Raul Ruidiaz, outmaneuvered the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday night at Lumen Field.
Smith created Ruidiaz’s opener in the 20th minute, cutting back for his teammate for the 1-0 advantage. The Peruvian No. 9 guided home a right-footed shot near the penalty spot, easily beating LA goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
Seattle then doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute, with Smith poking home a second-effort shot to extend matters to 2-0. The Australian defender was picked out by Cristian Roldan, who whipped in a low cross from the right flank.
Searching for a third goal that’d put the game to bed, Seattle discovered that in the 93rd minute through Ruidiaz. He one-timed home a cross from second-half substitute Jimmy Medranda, who bombed down the left flank before finding the 30-year-old's centering run.
LA came closest in the 27th minute when Efrain Alvarez lofted a through ball over the Sounders’ defense for Samuel Grandsir. The former AS Monaco winger burst through for a 1-on-1 attempt, but Stefan Frei produced a clutch save.
The Sounders nearly found another tally in the 81st minute via midfielder Kelyn Rowe, who made his first start for his hometown club. Rowe, singled out by a Medranda cross, sent a looping header off both the crossbar and post that somehow spun out.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Concerns about Seattle suffering an early-season regression continue to look misguided, as head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team ends Week 3 even with the New England Revolution on a league-high seven points. Their transformation into a three center-back system continues to go swimmingly. Meanwhile, LA suffered their first loss of the Greg Vanney era after storming out to two wins. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was also held off the scoresheet after netting five goals in those aforementioned victories.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After missing Seattle’s first two games due to an injury he suffered during preseason, Nicolas Lodeiro made his 2021 MLS season debut. The Uruguayan playmaker subbed on for Will Bruin in the 66th minute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: With an honorable-mention nod to Brad Smith, the honors go to Raul Ruidiaz. He now has four goals through three games this year.
Next Up
- SEA: Saturday, May 9 vs. Portland Timbers | 3 pm ET (ABC, ESPN Deportes)
- LA: Saturday, May 8 vs. LAFC | 8 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)