Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, LA Galaxy 0

The Seattle Sounders , powered by star showings from left wingback Brad Smith and striker Raul Ruidiaz , outmaneuvered the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday night at Lumen Field.

Smith created Ruidiaz’s opener in the 20th minute, cutting back for his teammate for the 1-0 advantage. The Peruvian No. 9 guided home a right-footed shot near the penalty spot, easily beating LA goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Seattle then doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute, with Smith poking home a second-effort shot to extend matters to 2-0. The Australian defender was picked out by Cristian Roldan, who whipped in a low cross from the right flank.

Searching for a third goal that’d put the game to bed, Seattle discovered that in the 93rd minute through Ruidiaz. He one-timed home a cross from second-half substitute Jimmy Medranda, who bombed down the left flank before finding the 30-year-old's centering run.

LA came closest in the 27th minute when Efrain Alvarez lofted a through ball over the Sounders’ defense for Samuel Grandsir. The former AS Monaco winger burst through for a 1-on-1 attempt, but Stefan Frei produced a clutch save.