Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, FC Dallas 1

FC Dallas stunned the Seattle Sounders with a second-half stoppage-time goal from Franco Jara to deny the home side all three points in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Seattle looked set to bounce back with a victory after three defeats in four matches when Fredy Montero rewarded their dominance with a 72nd-minute headed goal. But Jara pounced from close range at the death to continue Dallas' recent uptick in form and extend the Sounders' winless run to three matches.

It had been almost all one-way traffic in the first half in favor of Seattle, who threatened time and again down the right lane through the Roldan brothers, Alex and the returning Gold Cup champion Cristian. In the 15th minute, Cristian Roldan's cut back to the edge of the box was met cleanly by Joao Paulo but the midfielder's effort was too close to Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer who made the save.

Montero then twice came close to breaking the deadlock as the first 45 minutes neared their conclusion. Both times he was denied by Maurer, although the second attempt was followed by a strong penalty appeal after Montero felt that his shirt had been pulled back to prevent him getting off a better shot.

The second half started much the same way, with Kelyn Rowe going agonizingly close with a low shot that fizzed just wide of the post.

Dallas, though, almost quieted the Seattle crowd when Stefan Cleveland was forced to make a one-handed stop to deny Facundo Quignon after a corner fell to him six-yards out following a deflection off the arm of Montero.

Montero looked to have been the hero, however, as the veteran forward rose highest in the box to meet a pinpoint Joao Paulo free-kick and seemingly deliver the Sounders a much-needed three points.