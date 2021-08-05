Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, FC Dallas 1

FC Dallas stunned the Seattle Sounders with a second-half stoppage-time goal from Franco Jara to deny the home side all three points in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field on Wednesday.
Seattle looked set to bounce back with a victory after three defeats in four matches when Fredy Montero rewarded their dominance with a 72nd-minute headed goal. But Jara pounced from close range at the death to continue Dallas' recent uptick in form and extend the Sounders' winless run to three matches.
It had been almost all one-way traffic in the first half in favor of Seattle, who threatened time and again down the right lane through the Roldan brothers, Alex and the returning Gold Cup champion Cristian. In the 15th minute, Cristian Roldan's cut back to the edge of the box was met cleanly by Joao Paulo but the midfielder's effort was too close to Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer who made the save.
Montero then twice came close to breaking the deadlock as the first 45 minutes neared their conclusion. Both times he was denied by Maurer, although the second attempt was followed by a strong penalty appeal after Montero felt that his shirt had been pulled back to prevent him getting off a better shot.
The second half started much the same way, with Kelyn Rowe going agonizingly close with a low shot that fizzed just wide of the post.
Dallas, though, almost quieted the Seattle crowd when Stefan Cleveland was forced to make a one-handed stop to deny Facundo Quignon after a corner fell to him six-yards out following a deflection off the arm of Montero.
Montero looked to have been the hero, however, as the veteran forward rose highest in the box to meet a pinpoint Joao Paulo free-kick and seemingly deliver the Sounders a much-needed three points.
Instead, Jara, who came off the bench in the 76th minute, was the sharpest to react in the six-yard box to turn home a low cross from Nkosi Burgess and leave Seattle frustrated at having to settle for a single point.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This will be an immensely frustrating result for the Sounders, who looked to have the three points sewn up to end their mini-slump. Instead, they relinquished their long hold on top spot in the Western Conference. The one big positive for the night was the return of Nico Lodeiro off the bench late on to make just his second appearance of the season and first in three months. For Dallas, they've now gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches against the top three teams in the West, following wins over the LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. After a poor start to the season, that should prove a springboard for a much better second half of the campaign.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The game looked to be done and dusted before Franco Jara, a DP now having to embrace a super-sub role, showed his striker's instincts to grab Dallas a point.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jimmy Maurer. The Dallas goalkeeper was crucial in keeping his team in the game and allowing them to claim an unexpected draw late on.
Next Up
- SEA: Tuesday, August 10 vs. Tigres UANL (Leagues Cup Quarterfinal) | 10 pm ET (ESPN2, TUDN)
- DAL: Saturday, August 8 vs. Austin FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)