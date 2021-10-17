Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the rival Colorado Rapids that clinched the Rocky Mountain Cup for Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday night.

The Rapids could have clinched a berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a win —or a draw with some help. But RSL made sure they’d have to wait at least a few more days to do so, while also helping make their spot a little less tenuous above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 13th minute, crashing in at the back post to latch onto an Aaron Herrera cross after Andrew Brody missed a front post header. It was Kreilach’s 14th goal of the season and the fifth consecutive league match he’s scored a goal in, setting a new club record. Herrera picked up his 10th assist of the year.

Just before the Rapids could bring in attacking reinforcements in Younes Namli and Michael Barrios, Rubio Rubin doubled RSL’s lead. Colorado were punished for a failed clearance as Kreilach pounced on the ball and slipped an inch-perfect ball to Rubin in the box. Rubin did the rest, tapping the ball past William Yarbrough for his eight goal of the season.

After Barrios and Jonathan Lewis struck the woodwork, Namli pulled the Rapids back a goal in the 73rd minute on a volley that deflected off Kreilach’s chest and past a helpless David Ochoa following a Colorado corner kick.

Colorado threatened for some more late dramatics, and both teams made a pair of subs in the 88th minute in what was a wild wide-open ending that saw Anderson Julio have a stoppage-time effort cleared off the line by Lucas Esteves.