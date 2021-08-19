Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Substitute Anderson Julio scored his fourth goal of the season in the 88th minute to lift Real Salt Lake to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on a damp and cool Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Rubio Rubin contributed his fourth assist on the winner for Salt Lake, which sweeps a two-game home set with the win after seeing out a 1-0 victory over Austin in Week 19.

Justin Meram opened the scoring 82 minutes earlier to give RSL a lead they held for the remainder of the first half.

Fafa Picault leveled on a corner kick header six minutes after halftime for the Dynamo, who are now winless in their last 13 and losers of their last four.

The Dynamo sank to 12th in the Western Conference with the defeat, while RSL sit fifth, ahead of Minnesota United via their +8 goal difference.

Julio's driven effort into the bottom right corner — after combining near the penalty arc with Rubin — punctuated a string of late chances for the hosts, who appeared to find a final gear in the final 15 minutes.