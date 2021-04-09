Recap: Real Esteli 0, Columbus Crew 4

The Columbus Crew picked up a convincing victory to start their Concacaf Champions League campaign, beating Nicaraguan side Real Esteli 4-0 Thursday at Estadio Nacional de Futbol in Managua.

Both sides had their chances to start the game, but the Crew took the lead in the 19th minute thanks to a goal from Gyasi Zardes. Esteli's Oscar Acevedo won the ball in the penalty area, but a heavy touch meant Zardes could regain possession for his side and score from close range.

From there, the 2020 MLS Cup champs were on a roll. They doubled the lead just six minutes later through a corner kick. Lucas Zelarayan swung the ball into the box, and though Jonathan Mensah could not get a clean touch on it, it he did enough to direct the ball into the back of the net.

Zardes secured his brace in the 33rd minute, giving his side a 3-0 lead. Luis Diaz received a cross from inside the penalty area, eventually sending it Zardes' way as he positioned himself smack in the center of the box. From there, it was an easy finish for the forward.

The Crew wrapped up the first half by earning a penalty after an Esteli player was called for a handball. Pedro Santos converted the penalty in stoppage time.

The second half proved to be a more even affair, and Esteli got the first meaningful chance on the other side of the break through a header from Juan Barrera that was eventually saved by Eloy Room. The Crew could have added to their lead with a shot from Zelarayan in the 68th minute that eventually hit the crossbar.