"Ruthless" Columbus showcase attacking weapons in emphatic CCL win

The Crew created a substantial advantage in the first half, scoring four goals from the 19th minute until the end of the half, which Porter described as "opportunistic." While it gives the Crew some flexibility in the second leg in a week's time, he also felt that performance was able to showcase some of the work the team had been putting in during preseason.

"It was great to see us be goal dangerous and ruthless in transition and on set pieces actually," Porter said. "Those are things we talked about. Those are things we worked on and we have different ways we can win games. I’ve said it before — we have many different weapons and I thought today it was the transition and set pieces. That’s been a point of emphasis for our team. I didn’t think last year we did well enough in those moments so that was great to see."