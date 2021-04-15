Recap: Philadelphia Union 4, Deportiva Saprissa 0

After a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened for the Philadelphia Union early in the second as they ended Wednesday night with a resounding 4-0 victory over Costa Rican side Deportiva Saprissa, joining three other MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.
Despite looking a little rusty and rushed, the Union, who carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg, showcased some great build-up play during the first half. Olivier Mbaizo served passes into the penalty area, with Jakob Glesnes hitting the post early and Kacper Przybylko having a couple of opportunities that he'll surely want back. Saprissa struggled to keep up, but had a dangerous look off a free kick that was headed just wide of the goal.
After the first 45 minutes, the game, and series, was still finely poised. Then the Union came out swinging after halftime.
Less than a minute in, Anthony Fontana was fouled in the box, giving his side a penalty kick. Jamiro Monteiro stepped up to the spot and drilled it right down the middle to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-0 advantage on aggregate.
Less than five minutes later, Przybylko finally found the back of the net off a strong header from an out-swinging corner kick. After making a splash and scoring six goals in 440 minutes last season, Fontana added another to give the Union three goals in seven minutes. As the game died down, Monteiro added his second goal of the night to give the Union a big 4-0 win in front of their home crowd in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With the win tonight, the Philadelphia Union join Atlanta United, the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC for an MLS-dominated Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. And the Union will be part of an all-MLS matchup against Atlanta. Just getting past Saprissa was huge for a club making their first CCL appearance. For now, though, Jim Curtin and the Union will have to shift gears for their MLS season opener against the 2020 MLS Cup Champions the Columbus Crew in just four days.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After a scoreless first half, the penalty kick less than a minute into the second half opened the floodgates for the Union, who never looked back.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Philadelphia midfielder Jamiro Monteiro had two goals of his own, plus assisted both of the other goals his side scored in their big win.
Next Up
- PHL: Sunday, April 18 at Columbus Crew | 3:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 MLS regular season