Recap: Philadelphia Union 4, Deportiva Saprissa 0

After a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened for the Philadelphia Union early in the second as they ended Wednesday night with a resounding 4-0 victory over Costa Rican side Deportiva Saprissa, joining three other MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

Despite looking a little rusty and rushed, the Union, who carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg, showcased some great build-up play during the first half. Olivier Mbaizo served passes into the penalty area, with Jakob Glesnes hitting the post early and Kacper Przybylko having a couple of opportunities that he'll surely want back. Saprissa struggled to keep up, but had a dangerous look off a free kick that was headed just wide of the goal.

After the first 45 minutes, the game, and series, was still finely poised. Then the Union came out swinging after halftime.

Less than a minute in, Anthony Fontana was fouled in the box, giving his side a penalty kick. Jamiro Monteiro stepped up to the spot and drilled it right down the middle to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-0 advantage on aggregate.