Philadelphia welcome back Sergio Santos, but concerned about "dangerous" Saprissa

The Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United could be on a collision course in the Concacaf Champions League, 90 minutes from a potential all-MLS quarterfinal matchup.

Both Eastern Conference foes face a shorthanded Costa Rican foe at home in the second leg of a Round of 16 tie. Despite missing several starters who were unable to travel into the U.S. due to COVID-19-related restrictions, Alajuelense battled Atlanta United to the end in a tight 1-0 loss Tuesday night.

Saprissa face similar challenges, with former MLS defender Kendall Waston another Costa Rican national team player who remains home after competing in Europe in an international friendly last month, and other starters reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

And while Union coach Jim Curtin said it was “unfair” healthy players won’t be able to compete in the second leg, he knows Saprissa will be putting its best foot forward in the second leg at Subaru Park Wednesday (8 pm ET | FS1, TUDN.com).