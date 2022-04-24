Recap: Orlando City SC 0, New York Red Bulls 3

Luquinhas scored his first MLS goal, Cristian Casseres Jr. added his first of the season and the New York Red Bulls maintained their perfect away record with a dominant 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Sunday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.

Lewis Morgan converted a late penalty for his team-leading fourth goal as the Red Bulls won away for the fourth time in as many attempts to start the season.

Morgan also played a role in Luquinhas' opener, as did Omir Fernandez to pick up his third assist for New York, which dominated affairs despite a minority of possession, outshooting Orlando 17-3 overall and 6-0 in efforts on target.