Recap: Orlando City SC 0, New York Red Bulls 3

Luquinhas scored his first MLS goal, Cristian Casseres Jr. added his first of the season and the New York Red Bulls maintained their perfect away record with a dominant 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Sunday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.
Lewis Morgan converted a late penalty for his team-leading fourth goal as the Red Bulls won away for the fourth time in as many attempts to start the season.
Morgan also played a role in Luquinhas' opener, as did Omir Fernandez to pick up his third assist for New York, which dominated affairs despite a minority of possession, outshooting Orlando 17-3 overall and 6-0 in efforts on target.
Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando, including a fine denial of Casseres moments before Casseres put away the rebound, but couldn't prevent the Lions from suffering their second home defeat.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Red Bulls are the first MLS team to win four in a row away from home to begin a season since the 1998 LA Galaxy won five straight to start the campaign -- beating the Red Bulls (then the MetroStars) in the process. Meanwhile, Orlando were held without a shot on target at home for the first time since a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on Oct. 15, 2017.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Luquinhas has been as much a provider as shot taker during his early days in MLS since joining the Red Bulls from Polish stalwarts Legia Warsaw. But left with as much free space as he's seen all season, he showed off his class with a deceptively difficult finish off the outside of his boot.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Lewis Morgan. The wide man had an assist and two key passes, converted his late penalty and was just an overall source of joy on the Red Bulls' right flank. He has also clearly earned the trust of manager Gerhard Struber, taking the penalty instead of out-of-form striker Patryk Klimala.
Up Next
- ORL: Saturday, April 30 vs. Charlotte FC | 7:30 pm (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
- RBNY: Saturday, April 30 at Chicago Fire FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)